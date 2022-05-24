Bishop Heelan moves on to class 2A-1 substate championship game with 2-0 win over Boyden-Hull Rock Valley

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The post-season high school soccer playoffs continue here in Siouxland with the several regional semi-final games on Monday night.

The 10-5 Bishop Heelan Crusaders hosted the 8-6 Boyden-Hull Rock Valley Nighthawks for the Class 2A-1 semi-final game.

In the first half, Bishop Heelan is driving down the field and Teddy Saltzman kicks it from the corner to give Alex Gonzalez a header right up front for the goal. Heelan leads 1-0.

To the second half, the Nightwaks get a good look on a corer kick but Max Delaney leaps up to make the save.

Heelan would just get good look after good look. Sergio Mijangos launches one but Sam Remmerde is there to make the save. Teddy Saltzman had another good look but Remmerde saves it by his fingertips.

Bishop Heelan would go on to win 2-0 to advance on to the 2A-1 championship game on Wednesday against Spencer.

Final Scores:

Bishop Heelan 2, BH/RV 0

Sioux City East 3, Ames 2

Ankeny 3, Sioux City North 0

Sioux Center 2, Unity Christian 0

Spencer 4, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0

Western Christian 3, West Sioux 0

Perry 2, Storm Lake 0

