Bishop Heelan teacher retiring after more than 50 years at the school

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After 53 years as a teacher at Bishop Heelan High School, Brendan Burchard is teaching his last classes this week.

As his time as a teacher winds down, Burchard needs to empty his classroom of all the artifacts he’s collected after five decades at Bishop Heelan. But some things he’s taking with him.

“So many of these things that were given to me by students, it’s kind of, you know, I hate to part with him,” said Burchard.

A dream catcher with sacred eagle feathers is coming with Burchard, and so is a picture of himself from the 1980s. All are signs of what’s changed.

And Burchard says it’s both parents and students in his five decades of service.

“But honestly, I would have never lasted this long if I if you didn’t like 17 or 15-year-old kids,” said Burchard.

Burchard’s homeroom class only lasts about 20 minutes. But over two years, he’s made a big impact on at least one homeroom student.

“When I first had him, I thought that I probably knew more than him as a typical high schooler and got into a few arguments, but soon came to realize that he’s been in the business for 50 Some years so he probably knows a little bit more than me,” said Brady Maas.

“And here I am, whatever, 40 years later, still, but I’ve taught churches three and Christian lifestyles, world history, and Sacraments one year, but mostly in the religion department,” said Burchard.

Burchard estimates he’s taught 10,000 students in his career.

