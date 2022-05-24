Advertisement

Documents: Cherokee officer accused of hitting 6-year-old thought he didn’t hit anyone

By KTIV Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHEROKEE, Iowa (KTIV) - More information is being released about an off-duty police officer authorities say struck a 6-year-old with a pickup.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, at about 3:30 p.m. Friday, 52-year-old Michael McGee was driving a pickup truck north on North Roosevelt Street when he struck a 6-year-old girl in the crosswalk of the intersection of North Roosevelt and Indian Streets.

A crash report says McGee left the scene after striking the girl.

An affidavit filed in Cherokee County Court says McGee didn’t believe he hit anyone and continued north to the city garage. There, the affidavit says he unloaded several children’s swimming pools, which were stacked in his truck bed, into a city dumpster. The affidavit says McGee also put “potentially identifying items” into the dumpster, as well.

McGee told investigators when he heard the ambulance dispatched to the accident scene he panicked, and returned his vehicle home.

The 6-year-old girl suffered a concussion in the accident.

McGee is charged with “leaving the scene of an injury accident.”

