Iowa Bottle Bill sent to the governor’s desk

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Iowa Senate has approved an update to the state’s “Bottle Bill,” which dictates how and where Iowans can redeem empty cans and bottles to get back the deposit they paid.

Since 1978, Iowa has participated in the statewide recycling program.

If the bill is signed by Governor Kim Reynolds, changes would take effect starting July 1. Those changes mean Iowans can now use a “mobile redemption system” to receive their refund from the recycled items.

But it’s not only the customers who benefit. Businesses benefit, too. The new law would triple the handling fee businesses are paid

“What’s going to impact us on this is, that currently, the redemption center receives a one-cent handling fee per container. With the bill among other things it will give us a three-cent handling fee, a two-cent increase,” said Steve Rasmussen owner of SCK Can Company.

The Bottle Bill has been a staple of recycling in all of the surrounding communities. It was passed in 1978 to reduce littering in Iowa.

According to iowarecycles.org an estimated 71-percent of containers are redeemed in Iowa thanks to the “Bottle Bill.”

If signed by the governor, 20 different changes will be made to the bill.

