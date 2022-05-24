Advertisement

Le Mars teacher dyes hair pink as a reward for students

By Acacia Phillips and Morgan Jones
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) - A Le Mars, Iowa, teacher has followed through on a promise he made to his students after challenging them to pass their extra math assignment.

Nick Knapp, a 4th-grade teacher for Clark Elementary, struggled to get his students focused at the end of the school year. He motivated the kids by saying he would dye his hair any color they wanted.

His students exceeded his expectations, and began choosing from a multitude of colors for his hair from silver to “rainbow.” After settling on the color pink, Knapp dyed his hair, Tuesday, in front of his students during the class.

