Man accused of sexually assaulting 3 children pleads not guilty

By KTIV Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A Sioux City man has pleaded not guilty to 10 charges after allegedly sexually assaulting three children over the course of 12 years.

Court documents allege Juventino Salazar-Pena began sexually abusing a 6-year-old in Woodbury County back in 2009.

The abuse reportedly continued until the child was 9-years-old, with documents alleging the child was abused somewhere between 30 and 40 times. Pena allegedly told the child not to tell anyone about what happened and bribed them with toys.

In 2015, documents allege Pena started sexually abusing a different 9-year-old child in Woodbury County.

Then in 2020, Pena allegedly started sexually abusing a third child that was 10-years-old.

According to documents, the parents of the three children confronted Pena, and he allegedly admitted to the abuse. Pena also reportedly wrote an apology note for what he had done.

