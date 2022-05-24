Advertisement

Muskies bring home the Clark Cup trophy

By Matt Hoffmann
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Musketeers are home with some hardware in tow after their Clark Cup championship win.

After 20 years of hard work, the Muskies and community can celebrate the team’s victory. And this victory has some symbolic timing.

It’s been two decades since the Muskies’ last Clark Cup victory. And, in perfect symbolism, the league replaced its 2002 nameplate with the one for this year’s championship.

Owner Lloyd Ney says the championship means a lot to the entire Siouxland community, and it comes at just the right time.

“And what’s really interesting about this, us winning it this year, is the plate from the last time that we want it is the one that came off for this. So we’re replacing one Musketeer plate with another,” said Ney.

The Clark Cup is a traveling trophy, which means it’ll stay with the Musketeers until next year unless the team wins the cup again.

What is the Clark Cup?

Don Clark is not a name that may not ring a bell for you. But for those who love the game of hockey, it’s a name that’s very familiar.

Clark is credited with being the registrar of the Minnesota Amateur Hockey Association and is an important figure in the sport’s history. He has also been awarded the NHL’s Lester Patrick Award and is the name etched into the trophy the Sioux City Musketeers brought home from Madison, Wisconsin.

“So the Clark Cup was named after Don Clark, he was a longtime volunteer in the state of Minnesota. He did a lot for youth hockey and a lot for junior hockey,” said Lloyd Ney.

