Advertisement

‘Never swimming in the lake again’: Viral picture shows massive snake found in water

Indiana boaters found a massive snake while they were at Brookville Lake over the weekend.
Indiana boaters found a massive snake while they were at Brookville Lake over the weekend.(Amber Conley/Facebook)
By Jared Goffinet and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX/Gray News) - An Indiana woman is sharing her unique find while at the lake last weekend.

Amber Conley shared a picture of a 4-foot, 5-inch snake that she and her fellow boater stumbled upon while fueling their boat, as reported by WXIX.

Conley wrote the snake was dead when they found it, and it may have died while eating as it still had a fish in its mouth.

Her Facebook post has been shared thousands of times since first being posted on May 22.

Conley joked that she is “never swimming in the lake again” but said this wasn’t her first snake experience at Brookville Lake.

“My property is up to the river that feeds the lake, and I see [snakes] a lot in my back yard,” Conley said.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Off-duty officer accused of hitting 6-year-old and leaving scene of accident in Cherokee, IA
Madison Everitt
Fremont community mourns loss of recent graduate after head-on crash early Sunday
One plane crashes in a "stall spin" accident at the Wayne Municipal Airport
Pilot killed in Wayne Municipal Airport crash was a ‘passionate aviator’
Elias M. De Jesus, 23, of Estherville, IA is charged with first degree robbery after allegedly...
Emmet Co. man in custody following alleged armed robbery
The Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office says criminal charges are pending in a case of animal...
23 dogs, 5 cats, 4 dead dogs removed from Iowa residence in animal neglect case

Latest News

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
LIVE: 18 children, 3 adults killed in Texas elementary school shooting
Le Mars teacher dyes hair pink as a reward for students
Iowa Bottle Bill sent to the governor’s desk
Coca-Cola is discontinuing Honest Tea.
Coca-Cola is discontinuing Honest Tea
2 teens injured in vehicle rollover near Norfolk, NE