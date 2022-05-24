Sioux City’s Riverside Pool to open June 4; other 2 pools to open on June 11

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - With summer on the horizon, Sioux City has announced when they’ll be opening the public pools.

Sioux City officials say the Riverside Pool is “tentatively” scheduled to open on June 4. Usually, Riverside opens on Memorial Day weekend. But due to recent repairs, officials say Riverside will not be ready by the weekend.

The other two pools, Leif Erikson and Lewis Parks, are scheduled to open on June 11. Officials say Sioux City public pools are not heated, so opening Lewis or Leif Erikson in the place of the Riverside Pool is not an option. This is because water temps are expected to be in the 60s this weekend.

Sioux City pools will open to the public daily, Monday – Sunday.

Riverside Pool: June 4 (tentatively) – 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Leif Erikson Pool: June 11 – 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Lewis Pool: June 11 – 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Swimming pool admission rates.

Leif Erikson and Lewis Pools: Child - $3 / Adult - $4

Riverside Pool: Child - $4 / Adult - $5

