Advertisement

Sioux City’s Riverside Pool to open June 4; other 2 pools to open on June 11

Sioux City logo
Sioux City logo(KTIV)
By KTIV Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - With summer on the horizon, Sioux City has announced when they’ll be opening the public pools.

Sioux City officials say the Riverside Pool is “tentatively” scheduled to open on June 4. Usually, Riverside opens on Memorial Day weekend. But due to recent repairs, officials say Riverside will not be ready by the weekend.

The other two pools, Leif Erikson and Lewis Parks, are scheduled to open on June 11. Officials say Sioux City public pools are not heated, so opening Lewis or Leif Erikson in the place of the Riverside Pool is not an option. This is because water temps are expected to be in the 60s this weekend.

Sioux City pools will open to the public daily, Monday – Sunday.

  • Riverside Pool: June 4 (tentatively) – 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
  • Leif Erikson Pool: June 11 – 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
  • Lewis Pool: June 11 – 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Swimming pool admission rates.

  • Leif Erikson and Lewis Pools: Child - $3 / Adult - $4
  • Riverside Pool: Child - $4 / Adult - $5

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Off-duty officer accused of hitting 6-year-old and leaving scene of accident in Cherokee, IA
Madison Everitt
Fremont community mourns loss of recent graduate after head-on crash early Sunday
One plane crashes in a "stall spin" accident at the Wayne Municipal Airport
Pilot killed in Wayne Municipal Airport crash was a ‘passionate aviator’
Elias M. De Jesus, 23, of Estherville, IA is charged with first degree robbery after allegedly...
Emmet Co. man in custody following alleged armed robbery
The Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office says criminal charges are pending in a case of animal...
23 dogs, 5 cats, 4 dead dogs removed from Iowa residence in animal neglect case

Latest News

An arrest warrant has been issued for the son, 23-year-old Ryan Allen, according to Reading...
Documents: Cherokee officer accused of hitting 6-year-old thought he didn’t hit anyone
The Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office says criminal charges are pending in a case of animal...
23 dogs, 5 cats, 4 dead dogs removed from Iowa residence in animal neglect case
A rollover accident Monday left two teenagers injured.
2 teens injured in vehicle rollover near Norfolk, NE
Willard Noble Chaiden Miller listens as his attorney Christine Branstad speaks during a bond...
Teen charged in death of Fairfield teacher requests change of venue