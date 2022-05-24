Advertisement

Police: 8-year-old riding bicycle hit by SUV in Storm Lake, IA

By Dean Welte
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
STORM LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) - Northwest Iowa police say a child was struck by an SUV last week while riding their bicycle.

The Storm Lake Police Department says at about 7 p.m. on May 18 officers were called to the area of East 3rd and Roberts Street for a report of a child being hit by a vehicle. Police say a 17-year-old female was driving an SUV in the area when they struck an 8-year-old boy riding a bike in the roadway.

The 8-year-old was treated at the scene and taken to a local hospital.

Police say the 17-year-old was cited for no valid driver’s license and driving with obstructed view (cracked windshield).

