Rain likely Tuesday afternoon in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Yesterday we built in more cloud cover and welcomed more moisture in the air. Those conditions are making it more favorable for rainfall late in the day today all across Siouxland.

To start off the morning we are in the upper 40s and low 50s with a light eastern wind between 5 and 10 miles per hour with mostly cloudy skies overhead.

Throughout the day today expect those mostly cloudy conditions to stick around, and by the early afternoon rain showers start to move into southern Siouxland, and soon becomes widespread scattered showers as we move into the evening hours today. Highs will stay slightly below average again in the mid 60s.

Tonight, showers remain possible with overnight lows dipping into the 40s. A northeastern breeze will pick up some overnight with gusts up to 25 miles per hour possible.

As we look towards our Wednesday a few lingering showers early in the day are possible, staying cloudy and cool throughout the day.

Warmth looks to return by Thursday and follows us into Memorial Day weekend with a few shower chances as well.

You can find out more about what the rest of the week has in store for us on News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon!

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.