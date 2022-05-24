Advertisement

Rain likely Tuesday afternoon in Siouxland

Throughout the day today expect those mostly cloudy conditions to stick around, and by the...
Throughout the day today expect those mostly cloudy conditions to stick around, and by the early afternoon rain showers start to move into southern Siouxland, and soon becomes widespread scattered showers as we move into the evening hours today. Highs will stay slightly below average again in the mid 60s.(KTIV)
By Hailey Barrus
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 3:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Yesterday we built in more cloud cover and welcomed more moisture in the air. Those conditions are making it more favorable for rainfall late in the day today all across Siouxland.

To start off the morning we are in the upper 40s and low 50s with a light eastern wind between 5 and 10 miles per hour with mostly cloudy skies overhead.

Throughout the day today expect those mostly cloudy conditions to stick around, and by the early afternoon rain showers start to move into southern Siouxland, and soon becomes widespread scattered showers as we move into the evening hours today. Highs will stay slightly below average again in the mid 60s.

Tonight, showers remain possible with overnight lows dipping into the 40s. A northeastern breeze will pick up some overnight with gusts up to 25 miles per hour possible.

As we look towards our Wednesday a few lingering showers early in the day are possible, staying cloudy and cool throughout the day.

Warmth looks to return by Thursday and follows us into Memorial Day weekend with a few shower chances as well.

You can find out more about what the rest of the week has in store for us on News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon!

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Off-duty officer accused of hitting 6-year-old and leaving scene of accident in Cherokee, IA
Madison Everitt
Fremont community mourns loss of recent graduate after head-on crash early Sunday
Elias M. De Jesus, 23, of Estherville, IA is charged with first degree robbery after allegedly...
Emmet Co. man in custody following alleged armed robbery
One plane crashes in a "stall spin" accident at the Wayne Municipal Airport
Pilot killed in Wayne Municipal Airport crash was a ‘passionate aviator’
(AP Photo/Steve Pope)
Iowa-native Shawn Johnson East creates website to help mothers find baby formula

Latest News

Future Track
Good chances of rain move into Siouxland
As we move into the afternoon, there is more cloud cover to the west and east, but central...
A few showers possible Monday afternoon
Throughout the day today we look to stay mostly cloudy with rain chances moving in by this...
Rain chances move in to start the work week
KTIV MAIN WEATHER 6 PM
Rain chances return to kick off the week