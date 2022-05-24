Rain on the way for the next couple days

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We’re in for a rainy couple of days in Siouxland with showers coming from the south.

Rain will continue through the night, with lows in the upper 40s and wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour.

We’ll still be seeing that rain tomorrow, with highs reaching just the mid 50s.

That rain will slow down but continue through the night and into Thursday morning for southeastern Siouxland, with lows in the mid 40s Wednesday night.

The rain will start to clear up on Thursday, with highs reaching the upper 60s throughout the viewing area.

We’ll se a cool night on Thursday with lows in the mid 40s, but this’ll usher in a beautiful sunny day on Friday, with highs in the mid 70s.

