Sioux City Bandits look ahead to clinching a first round bye in the CIF playoffs

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It is a big week ahead as the regular season of the Champions Indoor Football league is winding down. There are two weeks left of the regular season, and everything is on the line for the Sioux City Bandits.

The Sioux City Bandits are currently sitting in first place with a 7-1 record. This upcoming Friday the Bandits will take on the Billings Outlaws on the road, and this is a must win situation for the Bandits.

If the Bandits win this Friday, they will secure the #1 seed for the playoffs and a first round bye.

If they lose to the Billings Outlaws, then things get more complicated as the Bandits would need a win in their final game against the Rapid City Marshals, plus they would need the Billings Outlaws to lose against the Wyoming Mustangs.

Current Champions Indoor Football League standings:

1. Sioux City Bandits (7-1)

2. Billings Outlaws (6-2)

3. Salina Liberty (5-3)

4. Omaha Beef (5-3)

5. Southwest Kansas Storm (5-3)

6. Wyoming Mustangs (2-6)

7. Rapid City Marshals (2-6)

8. Topeka Tropics (0-8)

