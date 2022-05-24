Advertisement

Sioux City Musketeers celebrate Clark Cup championship with fans

By Amber Salas
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It was two decades in the making, but the Clark Cup has made it back home to Sioux City.

Monday afternoon was a day that the Musketeers were able to celebrate with the fans who have been right there with them every step of the way.

The team made their way to the Tyson Events Center with a grand entrance on the Sioux City Fire Rescue firetrucks. They were hoisting the Clark Cup up high as the fans chanted “Lets Go Muskies” the entire way in.

Head Coach Luke Strand shared how much this win means to him, and several players had the chance to speak.

For the players, the celebration is proof that hard work does pay off.

“Hard work does pay off. You know, we came here September 1st, and we’re leaving here at the end of May. We come to the rink seven hours a day, come in and work, so it definitely feels good to win it,” said Dylan James, Musketeers Forward.

The Musketeers say this win is very important to share with the fans, because they wouldn’t be here without their support.

“They mean a lot to us. They made every away game feel like a home game throughout the playoffs. I mean, we had more fans in Madison than Madison had of their own fans. So they mean a lot to us,” said Dylan Gratton, Musketeers Defenseman.

