Teen charged in death of Fairfield teacher requests change of venue, evidence suppression

One of the two teens charged in the death of a Fairfield Spanish teacher wants a change of venue and evidence suppressed.
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KCRG) - One of the two teens charged in the death of a Fairfield Spanish teacher wants a change of venue and evidence suppressed.

Willard Miller is charged with first degree murder in the death of Nohema Graber.

He’ll appear in court July 7 for a hearing. His attorneys want evidence from his home and phone, and his statements suppressed.

The hearing will also feature a Franks hearing, in which the court determines if a police officer lied to get a search warrant.

The other teen charged, Jeremy Goodale, has not filed similar motions.

Graber was 66-years-old when she was killed in November of last year. Her body was found hidden in Chataqua park, a place she liked to walk.

Investigators say she had extensive head trauma, and believed she was beaten with a baseball bat.

