Advertisement

2nd shipment of baby formula headed to US from Germany

The Biden administration has begun airlifting shipments of formula from Europe. (CNN, ABBOTT NUTRITION, KETV, US AIR FORCE, KENDAL NUTRICARE, POOL, SENATE TV)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The second shipment of baby formula from Germany is heading to the United States.

The plane is loaded up with about 1 million containers of baby formula.

According to the White House, the plane will land in Washington on Wednesday. Then, FedEx will take the formula to a Nestle distribution hub in Pennsylvania.

Supply chain issues and the shutdown of an Abbott formula plant in Michigan have caused mass shortages. Abbott said it plans to reopen that facility June 4.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
The Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office says criminal charges are pending in a case of animal...
23 dogs, 5 cats, 4 dead dogs removed from Iowa residence in animal neglect case
An arrest warrant has been issued for the son, 23-year-old Ryan Allen, according to Reading...
Documents: Cherokee officer accused of hitting 6-year-old thought he didn’t hit anyone
Nick Knapp dyes his hair pink in front of his class.
Le Mars teacher dyes hair pink as a reward for students
Police: 8-year-old riding bicycle hit by SUV in Storm Lake, IA

Latest News

FILE - Pennsylvania Republican Senate candidates David McCormick, left, and Mehmet Oz during...
Oz, McCormick race heads into recount in Pa. Senate primary
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
LIVE: Texas gunman warned online he was going to shoot up school
Amazon shareholders on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, voted down a proposal calling for an...
Amazon shareholders nix warehouse working conditions audit
Joshua David Orler, 35, was found guilty of 10 counts of indecency with a child by exposure.
Man found guilty of asking 11-year-old relative to record him having sex
FDA Commissioner Robert Califf acknowledges the agency moved too slowly in response to the baby...
FDA head admits baby formula response 'too slow'