Alex Tracy named USA Hockey Goalie Of The Year

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -After winning the Clark Cup and the playoff MVP Sioux City Musketeers goalie Alex Tracy probably thought he had all the awards he could want this year, but he got surprised with another one.

Tracy was awarded with the USA hockey Dave Peterson goaltender of the year award. This comes as no shock to Muskies followers who in the regular season watched Tracy put up a 27-10-3 record in net, a save percentage of 89.6 and a goals allowed average of 2.50.

In the playoffs Tracy somehow got even better, playing in all ten games, giving up an average of 1.59 goals per game, saving 93.7 percent of the shots he faces and pitching 3 shutouts leading the Muskies to a Clark Cup Championship.

Tracy will be honored at the USA hockey presidents dinner on June 10th.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.