Around Siouxland: Norfolk Area Street Cars Car Show for a Cause

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - The 2nd Car Show for a Cause in Norfolk, Nebraska is benefiting the Clausen family.

The car show lets people bring in the best and most cared of vehicles to show off to everybody. The proceeds for the event will go to the Clausen family of Pierce, NE who lost their home and 3 children in a house fire.

The Norfolk Area Street Cars Car Show for a Cause takes place Saturday, June 4th at the Sunset Plaza Mall in Norfolk.

If any additional information is required, you can visit the Car Show for a Cause Facebook page here.

