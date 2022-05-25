Axton Miller wins class 2A golf championship

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Iowa high school state golf tournament wrapped up and folks Siouxland has an individual champion.

That would be Axton Miller of OABCIG, Miller shot 2 over par in the final round and 3 over for the tournament winning by just one stroke.

Another Siouxlander who placed high would be Drew Van Roekel who finished tied for 5th with a score just 7 over par. Congrats to Axton, Drew, and all the Siouxlanders who made it to the state golf tournament.

