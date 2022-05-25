Advertisement

Cold-Link Logistics breaks ground for new storage facility in Sioux City

Cold-Link Logistics breaks ground for new cold storage facility
Cold-Link Logistics breaks ground for new cold storage facility(KTIV)
By Amber Salas
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Cold-Link Logistics held a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday for its new cold storage facility which will bring new space for the area’s food processors.

The company has committed to purchasing approximately 37 acres of the City of Sioux City’s 27 Flags industrial site, part of Southbridge Business Park, to build the new facility.

The first phase of the project represents a capital investment of nearly $60 million. The initial phase will include 185,000 square feet of cold storage warehousing space. There will be approximately 20,000 pallet positions and blast freezing. It’ll also include truck docks, offices, and mechanical areas. The first phase of the project has created 60 new jobs.

Some local companies, like Wells Enterprises, have already agreed to take up storage in the facility once it is built.

“This is really a great development for the greater Siouxland community, and specifically for Wells enterprises, to have availability of additional cold storage space in an environment where we continue to grow our business and expand. And also to be able to have this done right here in our Siouxland community, create more jobs, you know, $60 million capital project. It’s just a great addition to our community,” said Mike Wells, Wells Enterprises CEO.

Cold-Link Logistics also has plans for future phases of the project that will more than triple the size of the building.

Construction began in March with an expected opening date in early 2023.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
An arrest warrant has been issued for the son, 23-year-old Ryan Allen, according to Reading...
Documents: Cherokee officer accused of hitting 6-year-old thought he didn’t hit anyone
Indiana boaters found a massive snake while they were at Brookville Lake over the weekend.
‘Never swimming in the lake again’: Viral picture shows massive snake found in water
The Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office says criminal charges are pending in a case of animal...
23 dogs, 5 cats, 4 dead dogs removed from Iowa residence in animal neglect case
Nick Knapp dyes his hair pink in front of his class.
Le Mars teacher dyes hair pink as a reward for students

Latest News

Wednesday, the Reynolds-Gregg campaign announced Governor Reynolds has endorsed Granville, Iowa...
Reynolds endorses GOP challenger over incumbent Republican lawmaker in June primary
High-speed chase through northeast Nebraska ends in Norfolk
A multi-county pursuit in northeast Nebraska ended in Norfolk, Nebraska after being forced off...
High-speed chase through northeast Nebraska ends in Norfolk
Two beaches in Woodbury County are going to be closed until further notice.
Woodbury County beaches to remain closed until further notice