Cold-Link Logistics breaks ground for new storage facility in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Cold-Link Logistics held a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday for its new cold storage facility which will bring new space for the area’s food processors.

The company has committed to purchasing approximately 37 acres of the City of Sioux City’s 27 Flags industrial site, part of Southbridge Business Park, to build the new facility.

The first phase of the project represents a capital investment of nearly $60 million. The initial phase will include 185,000 square feet of cold storage warehousing space. There will be approximately 20,000 pallet positions and blast freezing. It’ll also include truck docks, offices, and mechanical areas. The first phase of the project has created 60 new jobs.

Some local companies, like Wells Enterprises, have already agreed to take up storage in the facility once it is built.

“This is really a great development for the greater Siouxland community, and specifically for Wells enterprises, to have availability of additional cold storage space in an environment where we continue to grow our business and expand. And also to be able to have this done right here in our Siouxland community, create more jobs, you know, $60 million capital project. It’s just a great addition to our community,” said Mike Wells, Wells Enterprises CEO.

Cold-Link Logistics also has plans for future phases of the project that will more than triple the size of the building.

Construction began in March with an expected opening date in early 2023.

