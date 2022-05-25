Advertisement

Cooler temperatures and lingering showers likely Wednesday

By Hailey Barrus
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 3:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Wednesday morning light showers continue to track across the KTIV viewing area with temperatures in the upper 40s to start the day. The wind continues to howl this morning as well from the northeast between 10 and 20 miles per hour.

Throughout this afternoon we will see the light rainfall exit the region leaving us cool and cloudy. Highs today are expected to get into the low to mid 50s with a north northeastern wind between 10 and 20 miles per hour.

Tonight, there is a slight chance of a shower or two, otherwise staying cloudy with overnight lows dipping back into the 40s. A northern breeze will follow us into Thursday morning between 10 and 15 miles per hour.

Thursday you can expected decreasing cloud cover throughout the day with a gradual warm up as well.

We welcome warmer temperatures and a few storm chances over Memorial Day weekend.

For all the latest details and a complete look at our 10-day forecast be sure to tune in to News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon!

