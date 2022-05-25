High-speed chase through northeast Nebraska ends in Norfolk

STANTON, Neb. (KTIV) - A Norfolk, Nebraska man faces multiple charges after a high-speed chase through two counties Tuesday afternoon.

Just after 2:10 p.m., Stanton County deputies spotted a pickup driving recklessly in a private lot near 8th Street and Veterans Avenue. A high-speed chase followed with speeds over 100 mph.

When the chase reached Madison County, stop sticks were used to try and slow the pickup down at the intersection of Highway 24 and Highway 275. The driver continued to drive on flattened tires even hitting a Norfolk Police Division cruiser at one point.

A Stanton County deputy used his patrol pickup and perform a “PIT” maneuver to force the fleeing pickup off the roadway.

After a brief standoff, the driver, 31-year-old Nathaniel Gnewuch was tased, and taken into custody.

Nathaniel Gnewuch (Stanton County Sheriff's Office)

