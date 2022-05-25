Advertisement

Hunt A+ Arts Elementary celebrates last day before moving to new building

By Morgan Jones and Sydney Fundermann
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - One Sioux City Elementary School had an eventful last day of school.

Hunt A+ Elementary celebrated its last day before moving to a new building.

Awards were given to students for perfect attendance, and improvements in subjects like reading and math.

Students and faculty are packing up supplies for their move to a brand new building.

“We are so excited, brand new everything, it’ll be amazing and I think our kids are really pumped,” said Madison Geisler, a 3rd-grade teacher. “They are getting excited when we’re packing up boxes and it’s just gonna be really fun to see and exciting to see all the new changes and everything like that.”

Students said goodbye to the original Hunt Elementary in May 2019. On the last day of school, in 2019, Hunt students lined the sidewalks of the school, held hands, and embraced the school with a special hug.

Since the Fall of 2019, Hunt students have gone to school in the old Crescent Park Elementary on Sioux City’s west side.

In Fall 2019, the original Hunt Elementary School was torn down. It stood at the corner of 20th and Jackson Streets since 1906. At the time, it was the oldest building in the Sioux City Community School District.

