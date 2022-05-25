Advertisement

Iowa State Patrol concerned about driver safety this Memorial Day Weekend

Iowa State Patrol Logo(Marlon Hall)
By Acacia Phillips
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - High traffic during the holiday weekend is causing some concern with the Iowa State Patrol.

As of May 25, the Iowa death toll for driving is currently 11% above average.

The ISP is concerned holiday traffic will lead to even more accidents. So, they have teamed up with local agencies throughout the state to cover this weekend. Their goal is to work with the community to keep accidents to a minimum.

“So with the holiday weekend, uh, the state patrol is going to be partnered up with local agencies throughout the state. We are trying to reduce uh you know the speed and want to uh you know not be impaired while they’re driving. Uh, distractive driving, making sure that we are putting our phones down while we are driving.”

The current toll for driving deaths in Iowa in 2022 is 110. ISP hopes to keep the total number of deaths for the year under 300.

