Siouxland school administrators respond to Texas shooting

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - How do we stop these shootings? That’s the question everyone is wrestling with after 21 people died at a Texas school shooting on May 24.

Both administrators were careful to stay away from legislative decisions like gun control, though they both referenced mental health services and making sure teachers give individual attention to each student.

On adding further security by arming teachers, Sioux City Community School District Superintendent Dr. Paul Gausman says such a policy is prohibited by state law.

“And the board wouldn’t be able to put policy in place to allow teachers to carry firearms, even if they wanted to. And I have not had conversations with them that would indicate that they’re talking in that direction right now,” said Gausman.

MMCRU Superintendent Dan Barkel believes the attacks are a product of a more violent society. He says schools must balance the need for safety against an open and productive learning environment.

“Well, I think it’s safe to say that we have a more violent culture now than perhaps we’ve had in the past. I think we are dealing with more social problems. I think if you look even at our political landscape, there is more division than what we have had in the past,” said Barkel.

Both administrators say they’re frustrated the country keeps experiencing these mass shootings, and that educators have to keep explaining what happened to students.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.