Late week warm-up

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It was a rather cloudy day across Siouxland with isolated showers continuing across the area throughout the day.

These patterns will continue into overnight hours with isolated showers possible especially in eastern Siouxland with lows leveling off in the upper 40s.

Clouds are still present Thursday morning with a small chance of an isolated shower in eastern Siouxland, but the rest of the area will be clearing out gradually allowing for highs for the day to be in the upper 60s.

Thursday night sees mostly clear skies lows in the mid 40s and calm winds out of the north.

Friday welcomes us with sunny skies and much warmer temperatures, highs in the upper 70s.

Going into Friday night we see a pickup of wind from the south southeast with gusts up to 25 miles per hour.

These winds will continue into your Saturday with clear skies and a high in the lower 80s.

We could see a few showers and a possible thundershower across the region Saturday night as lows level off around the mid 60s. These showers likely will occur after midnight.

Sunday will see partly clear skies with a high in the mid 80s.

We could see some showers and thunderstorms enter the region Sunday night with the possibility of these storms becoming strong to severe, lows in the mid 60s.

Memorial Day Monday beings us fair weather with a high in the mid 80s, but again there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms later Monday evening.

Stay tuned to Storm Team 4 for the most up to date weather for your Memorial Day Weekend.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.