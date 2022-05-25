MMCRU breaks ground on new school, renovation
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A Siouxland school district broke ground Wednesday on a new project.
MMCRU will build a new elementary school in Marcus, Iowa, and renovate 80-percent of the high school on that campus. The project will cost more than $20 million, the majority of which is funded through a bond passed by voters in March 2021.
Leaders hope the project will be completed by 2023.
Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.