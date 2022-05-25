Advertisement

Soccer playoffs continue with girls region semifinals

By Jayson Moeller
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 11:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - SB

GTRA 12 Harris-Lake Park 1 F

Le Mars 11 S.C. North 1 F

Cherokee 7 Sioux Central 5 F

BB

MOC-FV 16 Central Lyon 8 F

Storm Lake 1 Newell-Fonda 5 F

Sioux Central 23 West Bend-Mallard 0 F

Le Mars 5 S.C. North 0 F

GT/RA 5 Harris-Lake Park 2 F

SOCC

Spirit Lake 0 Spencer 10 F

S.C. East 0 CBAL 10 F

Bishop Heelan 10 West Sioux 0 F

S.C. West 3 CBTJ 2 F

Western Christian 3 Sioux Center 0 F

