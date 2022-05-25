Advertisement

Woodbury County beaches to remain closed until further notice

Two beaches in Woodbury County are going to be closed until further notice.
Two beaches in Woodbury County are going to be closed until further notice.(MGN)
By KTIV Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Woodbury County officials say the beach near Correctionville and the one near Salix will remain closed until further notice.

Officials say the swimming beach at Little Sioux Park will stay closed because of low water levels. The beach was scheduled to open on Memorial Day weekend, but the water levels have caused unsafe swimming conditions.

The beach at Brown’s Lake-Bigelow Park will be closed until the road replacement and park improvements have been completed.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
The Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office says criminal charges are pending in a case of animal...
23 dogs, 5 cats, 4 dead dogs removed from Iowa residence in animal neglect case
An arrest warrant has been issued for the son, 23-year-old Ryan Allen, according to Reading...
Documents: Cherokee officer accused of hitting 6-year-old thought he didn’t hit anyone
Nick Knapp dyes his hair pink in front of his class.
Le Mars teacher dyes hair pink as a reward for students
Police: 8-year-old riding bicycle hit by SUV in Storm Lake, IA

Latest News

Kristi Noem
With June primaries looming, Noem puts fingers on the scale
Dog Walk Forecast: Dynamite Lucie
Dog Walk Forecast: Dynamite Lucie
SD Legislature set to take deep dive into corrections system this summer
Throughout this afternoon we will see the light rainfall exit the region leaving us cool and...
Storm Team 4 Hailey Barrus's Wednesday Forecast