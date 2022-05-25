Woodbury County beaches to remain closed until further notice

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Woodbury County officials say the beach near Correctionville and the one near Salix will remain closed until further notice.

Officials say the swimming beach at Little Sioux Park will stay closed because of low water levels. The beach was scheduled to open on Memorial Day weekend, but the water levels have caused unsafe swimming conditions.

The beach at Brown’s Lake-Bigelow Park will be closed until the road replacement and park improvements have been completed.

