2022′s Rotary Club Student of the Year: Will Lohr

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Morningside University presents the Rotary Club of Sioux City Student of the Year Will Lohr from North High School.

Will is student council president, cross country captain and clarinet section leader. He’s also a 3-time all-conference cross country runner, state champion in 2020, a 3-time conference champion in track and volunteers in his local community.

