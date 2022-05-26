Advertisement

2022′s Rotary Club Student of the Year: Will Lohr

By KTIV Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Morningside University presents the Rotary Club of Sioux City Student of the Year Will Lohr from North High School.

Will is student council president, cross country captain and clarinet section leader. He’s also a 3-time all-conference cross country runner, state champion in 2020, a 3-time conference champion in track and volunteers in his local community.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana boaters found a massive snake while they were at Brookville Lake over the weekend.
‘Never swimming in the lake again’: Viral picture shows massive snake found in water
Two beaches in Woodbury County are going to be closed until further notice.
Woodbury County beaches to remain closed until further notice
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Ray Liotta arrives at the Newport Beach Film Festival 2021 Festival Honors on Sunday, Oct. 24,...
Ray Liotta, ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘Field of Dreams’ star, dies

Latest News

April 2022′s Rotary Club Student of the Month: Erik Nordstrom
April 2022′s Rotary Club Student of the Month: Erik Nordstrom
April 2022′s Rotary Club Student of the Month: Kathleen Maly
April 2022′s Rotary Club Student of the Month: Kathleen Maly
March 2022′s Rotary Club Student of the Month: Dominic Eastman
March 2022′s Rotary Club Student of the Month: Dominic Eastman
February 2022′s Rotary Club Student of the Month: Ryan Smith
February 2022′s Rotary Club Student of the Month: Ryan Smith