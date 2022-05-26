Advertisement

Actor Ray Liotta dies at age 67, reports say

Ray Liotta arrives at the Newport Beach Film Festival 2021 Festival Honors on Sunday, Oct. 24,...
Ray Liotta arrives at the Newport Beach Film Festival 2021 Festival Honors on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach, Calif. Liotta has reportedly died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic.(Richard Shotwell | Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Actor Ray Liotta, best known for his role in the movie “Goodfellas,” has died at age 67, according to multiple media reports.

Liotta reportedly died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, his publicist told NBC News, where he was filming a movie, “Dangerous Waters.”

He was born Dec. 18, 1954 in Newark, N.J.

Liotta’s fame rose after his role as mobster Hank Hill in the 1990 Martin Scorcese classic, “Goodfellas.”

He got his start acting in TV in “Another World” and TV movies before moving over to film in the 1986 comedy “Something Wild.”

Liotta’s success in “Goodfellas” garnered him more movie roles in films such as “Field of Dreams,” “Article 99,″ “Unlawful Entry” and “Unforgettable.”

He leaves behind one child.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana boaters found a massive snake while they were at Brookville Lake over the weekend.
‘Never swimming in the lake again’: Viral picture shows massive snake found in water
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Two beaches in Woodbury County are going to be closed until further notice.
Woodbury County beaches to remain closed until further notice
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Nick Knapp dyes his hair pink in front of his class.
Le Mars teacher dyes hair pink as a reward for students

Latest News

Authorities have begun to piece together a timeline of the tragedy, as they look for answers...
Senate GOP blocks domestic terrorism bill, gun policy debate
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp y Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
GRAPHIC: Amber Heard ends testimony asking Depp to ‘leave me alone’
Dolores "Dolo" Boschert was found dead pinned under a Smith machine such as this one.
23-year-old paramedic dies when machine falls on her at gym
Destruction is seen in Kharkiv, Ukraine, as the war drags on.
Russia slams sanctions, seeks to blame West for food crisis