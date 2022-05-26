Decreasing clouds and warmer temperatures return Thursday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A light band of rain is slowly moving through portions of Siouxland as we start our Thursday morning. Otherwise staying cloudy and cool as we start the day with temperatures in the upper 40s and a northern breeze between 10 and 20 miles per hour.

Throughout the day today we will see a decrease in our cloud cover, with a nice clearing expected by this evening. Highs today will be closer to average in the upper 60s and low 70s across the region. A northern wind will be sticking with us throughout the day today between 10 and 15 miles per hour.

Tonight, we will clear the skies and settle down the wind. Overnight lows are expected to dip back into the 40s overnight with a light northern wind between 5 and 10 miles per hour.

Looking ahead towards our Memorial Day weekend warmer temperatures return with some rain chances towards the beginning of next week.

