Kickoff times set for seven Husker Football games

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - An evening kickoff in Dublin and a national stage for a traditional rivalry highlight seven Nebraska kickoff times announced by the Big Ten Conference on Thursday.

Nebraska will open its 2022 season Week Zero against Northwestern at the Aer Lingus College Football Classic at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium. Kickoff will be at 5:30 local time in Dublin (11:30 a.m. CT) with the game televised on FOX.

Following the opener, Nebraska returns to Lincoln for a four-game homestand, including three non-conference matchups. The highlight of the homestand is a Sept. 17 visit to Memorial Stadium by Oklahoma. The matchup of long-time rivals will be televised as part of FOX’s Big Noon package with kickoff at 11 a.m. Central. Fox will also bring the Big Noon Kickoff pregame show to Lincoln for the Nebraska-Oklahoma tilt.

Nebraska’s home opener against North Dakota on Sept. 3 will kick off at 2:30 p.m. (Central) on BTN. The Sept. 10 home contest against Georgia Southern will be televised under the lights at Memorial Stadium with a 6:30 p.m. kickoff on FS1.

Three additional kickoff times for Big Ten games were announced on Thursday. The Huskers’ Homecoming game against Indiana on Oct. 1 will be a prime-time matchup with kickoff at either 6 or 6:30 p.m. The network for that game will be determined at a later date.

Nebraska’s game at Rutgers on Friday, Oct. 7 will be televised by FS1 beginning at 6 p.m. (Central). Nebraska closes the regular season with its traditional Black Friday matchup with Iowa in Iowa City. The game will be played at 3 p.m. with BTN televising the contest for the third time in four seasons.

Kickoff time and television information for Nebraska’s other five games on the 2022 schedule will be determined during the in-season selection process with time and TV information announced 6-12 days in advance of the game. The Big Ten Conference also announced a prime-time kickoff for the Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis on Dec. 3, and dates and times for Big Ten-affiliated bowl games.

Nebraska Football Kickoff/Television Information

Saturday, Aug. 27--Nebraska vs. Northwestern, 11:30am CT, FOX (Game in Dublin, Ireland)

Saturday, Sept. 3--North Dakota at Nebraska, 2:30pm CT, BTN

Saturday, Sept. 10--Georgia Southern at Nebraska, 6:30pm CT, FS1

Saturday, Sept. 17--Oklahoma at Nebraska, 11am CT, FOX (Big Noon Kickoff pregame show in Lincoln)

Saturday, Oct. 1--Indiana at Nebraska, 6pm or 6:30pm CT, Network TBD (Homecoming)

Friday, Oct. 7--Nebraska at Rutgers, 6pm CT, FS1

Friday, Nov. 25--Nebraska at Iowa, 3pm CT, BTN

