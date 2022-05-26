Advertisement

Lakes Area News: Okoboji Tourism expecting banner season despite record gas prices

Entrance to Arnolds Park Amusement Park.
Entrance to Arnolds Park Amusement Park.(KTIV)
By Steve Schwaller
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ARNOLDS PARK, Iowa (KTIV) - Memorial Day Weekend marks the traditional kick-off to the tourism season in the Iowa Great Lakes.

Rebecca Peters of Okoboji Tourism says all indications are pointing to what she says could be a record year.

“We are anticipating a great year in terms of our visitors. All indicators that we’re looking at show that we probably will have record numbers this year,” said Peters. “People are definitely ready to get out, have a great time and Okoboji is a wonderful destination for people because it’s close to home for so many people. And there’s so much to do here.”

That’s in spite of record-high gas prices right now. In fact, Peters says that may draw even more people to the area, as more look to vacation closer to home.

“Whereas they maybe would go on a larger road trip outside of the Midwest, instead they’re choosing to come here. So those gas prices so far seem to be working in our favor,” said Peters.

Peters says the inquiries her office has been receiving are on par and may even be up somewhat from previous years.

