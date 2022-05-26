Advertisement

MOC-Floyd Valley tops West Lyon 2-1, opens season with 3-0 record

By Amber Salas
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - The high school baseball season is continuing on and two Siouxland teams with a lot of history met on the diamond Wednesday night.

MOC-Floyd Valley hosted West Lyon, but this series has historically gone back and forth as the Dutchmen lead the all time record 12-11 dating back to 2009.

MOC-Floyd Valley would take the win on Wednesday night by a final score of 2-1.

Softball results:

George-Little Rock 16, Sibley-Ocheyedan 0 F

West Monona 12, Riverside 2 F

Ridge View 13, Cherokee 3 F

Akron-Westfield 17, Gehlen Catholic 3 F

Spirit Lake 1, Newell-Fonda 8 F

North Union 12, North Iowa 0 F

Hinton 3, Remsen St. Mary’s 4 F

Sgt. Bluff-Luton 13, S.C. East 7 F

MVAOCOU 14, S.C. West 1 F

Soccer results:

S.C. East 0, Ankeny 3 F

Spencer 4, Bishop Heelan 0 F

Western Christian 1, Sioux Center 0 F

