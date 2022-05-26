Advertisement

New military healthcare program announced for MercyOne

The colors are presented at MercyOne during a ceremony Thursday.
The colors are presented at MercyOne during a ceremony Thursday.(KTIV)
By Matt Hoffmann
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - From now on, when veterans show up at a MercyOne healthcare facility, they’ll be asked if they served in the armed forces.

It may not seem like a big deal. But the acknowledgment goes a long way.

“Knowing that they’re going to get that specialized, that care that, you know, comes along with the unique needs of being a military member or a veteran. So I think I think it’ll mean a lot,” said Col. Adam Carlson.

To launch MercyOne’s new “Military and Veterans Health Care” program, employees received training on some of the challenges faced by those who serve.

The training employees received included questions for specific veterans. For those who served in Vietnam, providers may ask about agent orange. For those who served in Afghanistan, patients may be asked about IEDs.

“Just simply by asking, what branch of the military did you serve in? What was your job in the military? It starts a dialogue with those individuals, which opens them to the reception of you and your staff as well,” said Tonja Winekauf, a nurse practitioner and service member.

Beth Hughes, MercyOne Western Iowa President, says the training even opened her eyes. Sometimes, Hughes says, veterans and service members have physical and mental ailments, civilians can’t understand.

“They’re here for you know, any number of things and we don’t incorporate that kind of history or their current circumstance into their care,” said Hughes.

The program does not replace the VA and applies to patients who use MercyOne facilities.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana boaters found a massive snake while they were at Brookville Lake over the weekend.
‘Never swimming in the lake again’: Viral picture shows massive snake found in water
Two beaches in Woodbury County are going to be closed until further notice.
Woodbury County beaches to remain closed until further notice
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Ray Liotta arrives at the Newport Beach Film Festival 2021 Festival Honors on Sunday, Oct. 24,...
Ray Liotta, ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘Field of Dreams’ star, dies

Latest News

South Sioux City superintendent discusses how they prepare for emergency situations
South Sioux City superintendent discusses how they prepare for emergency situations
Entrance to Arnolds Park Amusement Park.
Lakes Area News: Okoboji Tourism expecting banner season despite record gas prices
2022′s Rotary Club Student of the Year: Will Lohr
2022's Student of the Year
We welcomed a sunny afternoon after clouds left our area, and we can expect a similar warmup...
Storm Team 4's Lexie Merley's Thursday Evening Forecast
Olivia Hulstein, a junior at Western Christian won Iowa's "Doodle for Google" contest. She now...
Siouxland student wins Iowa’s ‘Doodle for Google’ contest