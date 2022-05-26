Advertisement

Portion of Virginia Street to close May 31

Road closure announced.
Road closure announced.(MGN)
By KTIV Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A portion of Virginia Street in Sioux City will be closed for several weeks so crews can work in the area.

According to city officials, the closure will be on Virginia Street between 3rd and 4th Streets. The closure is so MidAmerican Energy can complete work on utilities in the street.

This closure will begin the morning of May 31 and go through June 17. A detour route will be posted during this time.

Map of Virginia Street closure.
Map of Virginia Street closure.(Sioux City Engineering Division)

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana boaters found a massive snake while they were at Brookville Lake over the weekend.
‘Never swimming in the lake again’: Viral picture shows massive snake found in water
Two beaches in Woodbury County are going to be closed until further notice.
Woodbury County beaches to remain closed until further notice
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Ray Liotta arrives at the Newport Beach Film Festival 2021 Festival Honors on Sunday, Oct. 24,...
Ray Liotta, ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘Field of Dreams’ star, dies

Latest News

Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts, left, chats with head coach Scott Frost before the...
Kickoff times set for seven Husker Football games
First Tee of Siouxland looks to help kids build character through golf
Mike Flood, Patty Pansing Brooks
Special Election Voter’s Guide: Flood vs Pansing Brooks for Nebraska’s First Congressional District
The FBI announced Wednesday that 11 people had been arrested in an investigation into...
FBI: 11 arrested after probe uncovers $2.5 million in PPP fraud