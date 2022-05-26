Portion of Virginia Street to close May 31

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A portion of Virginia Street in Sioux City will be closed for several weeks so crews can work in the area.

According to city officials, the closure will be on Virginia Street between 3rd and 4th Streets. The closure is so MidAmerican Energy can complete work on utilities in the street.

This closure will begin the morning of May 31 and go through June 17. A detour route will be posted during this time.

Map of Virginia Street closure. (Sioux City Engineering Division)

