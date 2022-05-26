Special Election Voter’s Guide: Flood vs Pansing Brooks for Nebraska’s First Congressional District

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Two Nebraska State Senators are vying for the nod to serve out the remainder of former Congressman Jeff Fortenberry’s term in the U.S. House of Representatives.

State Sen. Mike Flood, Norfolk, captured the support of Republicans in the First District and will represent his party in the special election, scheduled for Tuesday, June 28.

For Democrats, State Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks, who will wrap up her second term representing a portion of Lincoln, will also appear on the ballot.

The two candidates were selected by their political parties rather than through a primary. No other candidates will appear on the ballot.

The winner of the special election will serve until Jan. 3, 2023.

Flood and Pansing Brooks will appear in a rematch in the November, after both won their respective primaries to seek a full term to represent the First Congressional District during the general election.

Fortenberry resigned days after his March conviction on three felony charges for lying to the FBI about illegal campaign donations. He had held the seat since 2005.

We sent questionnaires to the candidates prior to the primary election. Responses from candidates are posted verbatim and not edited for spelling, grammar, or content. Click on each candidate’s name for their responses.

Nebraska’s First Congressional District is comprised of Butler, Cass, Colfax, Cuming, Dodge, Lancaster, Madison, Platte, Seward, and Stanton counties, and parts of Sarpy and Polk counties. (State of Nebraska)

