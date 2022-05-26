Warm weekend on the way

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We finally saw some sun today as morning showers and cloud cover moved out of the area, leaving us with a pleasant day with highs in the upper 60s for eastern Siouxland and lower 70s out to the west.

Tonight skies will stay clear and temperatures will level off in the mid 40s, patchy fog may develop in eastern Siouxland into the early morning.

Friday brings a warm-up into your weekend with highs in the upper 70s in the east to mid 80s to the west and clear skies from morning into the late afternoon.

Later in the evening clouds return to the area becoming partly cloudy, but slightly warmer with lows in the upper 50s.

Saturday temperatures hit the mid 80s with mostly sunny skies. Winds may be breezy out of the south 15 to 20 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Saturday night brings a slight chance of thunderstorms mainly after midnight, lows round off in the upper 60s.

Partly sunny skies on Sunday will contribute to high temperatures possibly getting all the way up to 90 degrees.

By Sunday night, temperatures cool to the mid 60s with a shower or possible thunderstorm in the overnight hours.

Your Memorial Day Monday will be sunny and hot with highs up into the lower 90s.

Then later in the evening we have another chance of thunderstorms followed by showers with lows in the upper 60s.

Stay tuned to News 4 at 5, 6, and 10 for more on storm possibilities over your holiday weekend.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.