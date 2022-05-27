Advertisement

Around Siouxland: Sioux City Symphony Harry Potter Live

By KTIV Staff
Updated: 46 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Experience a cinema classic in a new way.

Harry Potter Live is the chance to watch the first Harry Potter movie with the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra playing the music of the movie.

The Sioux City Symphony Harry Potter Live takes place Saturday, June 11 in the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City

If more information is needed, you can visit the Sioux City Symphony website here and their Facebook page here.

