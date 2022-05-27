Advertisement

Augustana Lutheran Church holds a vigil for those who lost their lives in the Uvalde shooting

Candles lit in remembrance of those who died in Uvalde shooting.
Candles lit in remembrance of those who died in Uvalde shooting.(KTIV)
By Acacia Phillips
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Members of the Siouxland community joined together on May 26th to mourn those who were lost in the Uvalde shooting. Local teachers and parents were saddened by the tragedy, so, they decided to reach out to Pastor Chuck Meyer. The community wanted to have a safe space for people to mourn together. With hymns, prayers, candles, and moments of silence, they reflected over the devastation.

“Losing somebody is never easy but especially thinking about the youth of these kids and the lives that they won’t get to live is just really heartbreaking. We can come together and grieve and lift up our prayers to God to help say, how long do we have to put up with this sort of event.”

Other pastors throughout the area were invited to speak and share their reflections.

“As a teacher, my heart is heavy thinking about those last moments for those teachers and those children. There’s a lot of common ground in the area of gun reform that still hasn’t been passed and I think we can make that happen and that can be an effective change that could actually save lives.”

Members of the congregation said their hearts go out to the families of those who lost loved ones.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana boaters found a massive snake while they were at Brookville Lake over the weekend.
‘Never swimming in the lake again’: Viral picture shows massive snake found in water
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
Two beaches in Woodbury County are going to be closed until further notice.
Woodbury County beaches to remain closed until further notice
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Ray Liotta arrives at the Newport Beach Film Festival 2021 Festival Honors on Sunday, Oct. 24,...
Ray Liotta, ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘Field of Dreams’ star, dies

Latest News

Heelan Girls Soccer
Augustana Lutheran Church holds a vigil for those who lost their lives in the Uvalde shooting
Lakes Area News: Okoboji Tourism expecting banner season despite record gas prices
Siouxland student wins Iowa’s ‘Doodle for Google’ contest