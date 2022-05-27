Augustana Lutheran Church holds a vigil for those who lost their lives in the Uvalde shooting

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Members of the Siouxland community joined together on May 26th to mourn those who were lost in the Uvalde shooting. Local teachers and parents were saddened by the tragedy, so, they decided to reach out to Pastor Chuck Meyer. The community wanted to have a safe space for people to mourn together. With hymns, prayers, candles, and moments of silence, they reflected over the devastation.

“Losing somebody is never easy but especially thinking about the youth of these kids and the lives that they won’t get to live is just really heartbreaking. We can come together and grieve and lift up our prayers to God to help say, how long do we have to put up with this sort of event.”

Other pastors throughout the area were invited to speak and share their reflections.

“As a teacher, my heart is heavy thinking about those last moments for those teachers and those children. There’s a lot of common ground in the area of gun reform that still hasn’t been passed and I think we can make that happen and that can be an effective change that could actually save lives.”

Members of the congregation said their hearts go out to the families of those who lost loved ones.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.