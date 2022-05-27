BHCS Mourns Student Killed In ATV Accident
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools is mourning the death of a student.
In a news release Dr. John Flanery, President of Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools, announced that Austin Blakely, an 8th-grade student at Holy Cross, died in an ATV accident Friday morning.
The accident happened the day after his 8th-grade graduation.
Dr. Flanery asks everyone to keep Austin’s family in their prayers.
