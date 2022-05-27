BHCS Mourns Student Killed In ATV Accident

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools is mourning the death of a student.

In a news release Dr. John Flanery, President of Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools, announced that Austin Blakely, an 8th-grade student at Holy Cross, died in an ATV accident Friday morning.

The accident happened the day after his 8th-grade graduation.

Dr. Flanery asks everyone to keep Austin’s family in their prayers.

