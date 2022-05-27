Advertisement

LIVE: Biden to address Naval grads amid Texas, Ukraine backdrop

President Joe Biden addresses the U.S. Naval Academy’s Class of 2022 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Md. (Source: Pool/CNN)
By ZEKE MILLER
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANNAPOLIS, Maryland (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to address graduates at the United States Naval Academy Friday amid turbulence abroad with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and tragedy at home after two mass shootings in as many weeks.

Biden’s remarks to the more than 1,000 newly commissioned ensigns and second lieutenants at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland, will be his first commencement address of the year.

He is also set to deliver remarks at Saturday’s graduation ceremony at the University of Delaware, his alma mater. On Sunday, the president will visit Uvalde, Texas to console grieving families after Tuesday’s shooting at an elementary school that killed 19 children and two teachers.

Young survivors speak out on what occurred in the school shooting (CNN, WFAA, KTRK, KABB, WOAI, @HUGOCERVANTES86, LOCAL NEWS X, TMX, FACEBOOK, KABB/WOAI, @hug)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
Two beaches in Woodbury County are going to be closed until further notice.
Woodbury County beaches to remain closed until further notice
Ray Liotta arrives at the Newport Beach Film Festival 2021 Festival Honors on Sunday, Oct. 24,...
Ray Liotta, ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘Field of Dreams’ star, dies
Indiana boaters found a massive snake while they were at Brookville Lake over the weekend.
‘Never swimming in the lake again’: Viral picture shows massive snake found in water
The FBI announced Wednesday that 11 people had been arrested in an investigation into...
FBI: 11 arrested after probe uncovers $2.5 million in PPP fraud

Latest News

Business Spotlight: Broadway at the Orpheum
People gather at a memorial site to pay their respects for the victims killed in this week's...
Questions arise over police delays with gunman inside school
Business Spotlight: Storm Lake United
Business Spotlight: Lohr Family Dentistry