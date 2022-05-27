Bishop Heelan honors retiring faculty

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - There was a gathering outside of Bishop Heelan Catholic High School, Friday, to honor three key members of their learning community.

Religion teacher Brendan Burchard, English Department Chair Pat Sitzman, and Office Front Desk Assistant Vickie Staiert have served over 100 combined years at Heelan.

Friday afternoon, friends, faculty, current and former students enjoyed hot dogs and snacks outside of the school to celebrate.

The three now-former employees were staples in the Heelan community and taught generations of Siouxlanders in their time at the school.

They spoke about the bittersweetness of leaving the classroom.

“You know, to go from the high intensity of six classes of 17-year-old kids to whatever lies ahead of me is gonna be different,” said Burchard. “I’ll be ok, but I will definitely miss the literally thousands of relationships.”

“I am torn.” said Sitzman. “It’s about 50/50. Half of me is excited about new things and having more time to do things I want to do, and the other half of me is-- I don’t want to leave. I want to come back. I love teaching.”

Both Burchard and Sitzman say they plan to continue to stay involved at Heelan even after their retirement officially begins.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.