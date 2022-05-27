Advertisement

Bishop Heelan girls soccer punches ticket to state tournament with 7-1 win over Western Christian

By Amber Salas
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Thursday was a big day for girls soccer as teams had the opportunity right in front of them to punch their ticket to the state tournament.

In the Class 1A-1 region, the Bishop Heelan girls hosted Western Christian for the regional championship, and both teams have dominated this season.

Western Christian entered into Thursday’s game undefeated, and had only allowed two goals the entire season.

Bishop Heelan started with a goal in the first half and never looked back. It was 4-0 at halftime, the Crusaders would continue to dominate in the second half finishing with a final score of 7-1. The Crusaders are heading to the state tournament with their first game coming up Tuesday in Des Moines.

“I think the most important thing in this game was their desire to finish, their desire to give back to the state tournament. That’s something that they wanted to do, and they’ve been working on all year. And it really showed today that they’re togetherness, and they’re willing to work for each other, and not just as individuals, but as a team,” said Shawn Mansfield, Bishop Heelan Head Coach.

Bishop Heelan girls soccer is heading to state for the third consecutive season.

Final scores:

SOCCER

Western Christian 1 Bishop Heelan 7 F

S.C. West 1 CBAL 6 F

Le Mars 0 Spencer 10 F

