Grassley: ‘The best thing we can do to stop this is to deal with the mental health issues’

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley
Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 4:02 PM CDT
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Senator Chuck Grassley stopped at the Cedar Rapids Country Club on Friday to speak with the Linn Eagles Club about a range of topics including inflation, border control, and how to get the vote out ahead of the primary election.

Grassley also spoke with reporters outside the Club to discuss taking action in the wake of the Texas elementary school shooting. He mentioned the divide between his Democrat and Republican colleagues and the difficulty of finding bipartisan solutions.

The Iowa Senator pushed for expanding telehealth services both in Iowa and across the nation to give broader access to individuals who don’t have easy access to mental health care.

“We have a massive amount of background checks, but what good does it do if your name isn’t in there,” said Grassley.

In the full interview below, Grassley gives his thoughts on background checks, mental health solutions, gun control, and having a Republican challenger to his Senate seat.

