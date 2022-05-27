Advertisement

Holiday weekend brings possible storms

Storm Chances Sunday Night
By Ron Demers
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -We had a pleasant start to the weekend with a sunny Friday and temperatures topping off in the low 80s.

By tonight clouds roll into Siouxland keeping our overnight lows in the lower 60s.

Tomorrow morning the cloud cover moves its way out of the area leaving us with a sunny Saturday, and temperatures reaching the upper 80s.

Clouds make their way back into the area and bring along with them possible showers and to the west, an isolated thunderstorm is possible.

Southeast winds from 10 to 15 may gust to 30 mph Saturday night into Sunday morning, and these winds will persist throughout Sunday at 15 to 20 mph.

Sunday sees temperatures in the upper 80s with a cloudy morning turning mostly sunny by afternoon hours.

Sunday night sees possibility of severe weather concentrated toward the western portion of Souixland including the Nebraska viewing area as well as the southeast portion of South Dakota and the northwest corner of Iowa.

Thunderstorms for these regions are likely for Sunday evening into early Monday morning.

Your Memorial Day Monday will see mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s.

By afternoon we could see a few showers and an isolated thunderstorm is also possible.

Monday night brings back the possibility of showers and thunderstorms with lows rounding off around 60.

Tuesday greets us with sunny but cooler conditions as highs will only reach the mid 70s.

Stay tuned to News 4 at 5, 6, and 10 to get the latest updates on your holiday weekend severe storm threats.

