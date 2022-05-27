How campers are combating rising gas prices

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - As summer gets closer and closer, gas prices are continuing to climb. A group affected by this has been RV and camper van owners, many of whom use the warmer months to get out on the road.

“Well yesterday, my truck holds 36 gallons and I put 30 gallons in it,” said Gordon Murray, a camper at Scenic Park Campgrounds in South Sioux City, Nebraska from Inkon, Idaho. “And it was 140 bucks.”

As a result of these high refueling costs, many campers are even changing their travel plans to accommodate, some of which have been in place for years.

“If we were to go to Rapid City or to Deadwood, South Dakota like we do a lot of times--we’ll try to do that once a year--and, with the current price, that would be like 160 dollars a tank at four tanks of fuel,” said Blake Saxen, a camper at Scenic Park from Moville, Iowa. “Yeah, it’s just not feasible to do that right now.”

One way campers are helping offset these high driving costs while still getting out is by making fewer stops and staying at campsites for longer periods of time.

“For 25 or 30 dollars, like, you can stay here,” said Saxen. “But if you were moving down the road just 100 miles it’s gonna cost you that much just to go to a different spot. So yeah, if somebody finds a spot they’ll probably just take it and stay for a while.”

Other campers are using different methods to get around once they reach their sites.

“We try to make, you know, a stay long enough to where it’s worthwhile, and then we don’t drive too much, you know,” said Murray. “I got my bicycle, I can ride around Belmont on my bicycle, and when I’m in Canada I can ride around the lake and stuff on my bicycle. So we don’t have to drive the truck too much.”

One thing both travelers expressed, however, is despite the rising costs, taking the camper and getting out of the house for a while is still well worth it.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.