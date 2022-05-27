Advertisement

Man shoots himself after taking gun on Texas elementary school campus, police say

The man with the concealed weapon shot himself in the leg and was taken to the hospital for...
The man with the concealed weapon shot himself in the leg and was taken to the hospital for treatment.(MGN)
By Debra Dolan
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Texas (Gray News) – Police say a man accidentally shot himself while carrying a gun onto a Texas elementary school campus.

According to the Arlington Police Department, the school went on a brief lockdown while officers investigated but didn’t believe there was any malicious intent on the parent’s part or any threat to the school.

The man with the concealed weapon shot himself in the leg and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Students at the school were released from the school as planned.

Police say criminal charges are pending.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
Two beaches in Woodbury County are going to be closed until further notice.
Woodbury County beaches to remain closed until further notice
Ray Liotta arrives at the Newport Beach Film Festival 2021 Festival Honors on Sunday, Oct. 24,...
Ray Liotta, ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘Field of Dreams’ star, dies
Indiana boaters found a massive snake while they were at Brookville Lake over the weekend.
‘Never swimming in the lake again’: Viral picture shows massive snake found in water
Olivia Hulstein, a junior at Western Christian won Iowa's "Doodle for Google" contest. She now...
Siouxland student wins Iowa’s ‘Doodle for Google’ contest

Latest News

President Joe Biden listens to Vice President Kamala Harris speak before he signs an executive...
Biden tells Naval Academy grads Putin ‘NATO-ized Europe’
President Joe Biden addressed Naval Academy graduates at their commencement ceremony on Friday.
Biden urges Naval Academy graduates to defend democracy
The on-scene leader thought they were dealing with a barricaded subject and delayed entering...
Police waited 45 minutes in school before pursuing shooter
FILE - Attorney Michael Sussmann leaves federal court in Washington, April 27, 2022.
Trial tied to Russia probe ends with debate: Did lawyer lie?