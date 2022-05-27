Advertisement

Siouxland Farm Sale Shatters Record in Plymouth County

By Ervin Dohmen
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA (KTIV) -A record-breaking farmland sale in Plymouth county took place Friday. Just over 96 acres of land was sold at auction for $25,000 s an acre and it is staying with a local family.

The estate, formerly of the Rolling’s family, also had over 3 and a half acres with a house and several outbuildings.

Bruce Brock the auctioneer said both the farmland and house were sold to a neighboring family, as a pair of brothers made the big sale possible.

“It’s going to a great farm family, that just lives over the hill, and they have generational ownership as well. The two sons ended up buying it actually, and the father was here to support them and they have support from their past background. Great people, great farmers, and the farm will have a rich history going forward.” said Brock

The price almost tied the Iowa record for the highest price per acre. Coming just 100 dollars an acre short.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
Two beaches in Woodbury County are going to be closed until further notice.
Woodbury County beaches to remain closed until further notice
Ray Liotta arrives at the Newport Beach Film Festival 2021 Festival Honors on Sunday, Oct. 24,...
Ray Liotta, ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘Field of Dreams’ star, dies
Indiana boaters found a massive snake while they were at Brookville Lake over the weekend.
‘Never swimming in the lake again’: Viral picture shows massive snake found in water
Olivia Hulstein, a junior at Western Christian won Iowa's "Doodle for Google" contest. She now...
Siouxland student wins Iowa’s ‘Doodle for Google’ contest

Latest News

Siouxland Farm Sale Breaks Record
A banner at Bishop Heelan commemorating the retirees.
Bishop Heelan honors retiring faculty
Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools
BHCS Mourns Student Killed In ATV Accident
Sioux City logo
Sioux City Splash Pads Open in Five Parks