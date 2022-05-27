Siouxland Farm Sale Shatters Record in Plymouth County

PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA (KTIV) -A record-breaking farmland sale in Plymouth county took place Friday. Just over 96 acres of land was sold at auction for $25,000 s an acre and it is staying with a local family.

The estate, formerly of the Rolling’s family, also had over 3 and a half acres with a house and several outbuildings.

Bruce Brock the auctioneer said both the farmland and house were sold to a neighboring family, as a pair of brothers made the big sale possible.

“It’s going to a great farm family, that just lives over the hill, and they have generational ownership as well. The two sons ended up buying it actually, and the father was here to support them and they have support from their past background. Great people, great farmers, and the farm will have a rich history going forward.” said Brock

The price almost tied the Iowa record for the highest price per acre. Coming just 100 dollars an acre short.

